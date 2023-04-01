‘Wrong census may deprive Karachi of its share’: Mustafa

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) of Syed Mustafa Kamal has expressed concerns over the alleged fraud taking place in Karachi’s census.He emphasised the need for continued effort to ensure that the people of Karachi are counted correctly. He warned that undercounting could result into a loss of resources for the city.Kamal maintained that robbers of interior Sindh were planning to usurp the resources of Karachi under an organised conspiracy.

He stated that accurate population counts were necessary to prevent such incidents and called for an end to this practice.Kamal also urged the authorities to take MQM’s Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui into confidence and address the concerns raised by the MQM about the census. Members of MQM-P coordination committee and digital media team were present on the occasion.Highlighting the importance of social media as a tool for raising awareness and conveying problems to the authorities, Kamal urged digital media workers to continue working hard with dedication. He said that social media has become a digital weapon at this time and is an effective way to put problems in front of the world.

However, he warned that this could only be achieved through hard work and dedication.Kamal further stated that there is clear documentary evidence to prove the fake household and headcount by the statistical office. He vowed that MQM-P will not remain silent on this issue.Kamal warned that the conspiracy to rob Karachi’s resources must be stopped and accurate population counting should be done.