Wrong Afghan policy to increase terrorism: Bilawal

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that if Pakistan s policy on Afghanistan is not right then the incidents of terrorism in the country will increase.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to the media at Parliament House in Islamabad on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror incident in Lahore this morning.

He said “I had demanded on the floor of the Assembly that whatever this government is doing covertly and through the backdoor should be brought before the representatives of the people”.

Bilawal said that he was grateful to Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for visiting Bilawal House Lahore to inquire about the health of former President Zardari.

PPP chairman said when the Sindh government fixed the support price of wheat at Rs 2,000 per 40kg, the PML-Q also supported the Sindh government by making this demand for the farmers of Punjab.

Following the joint demand of PPP and PML-Q, the

subsidy price of wheat for farmers of Punjab was increased.

He said that the government has done injustice to the people of Pakistan and the business community by legislating beyond the demands of FATF, adding that PTI government has made the situation difficult for the business community and common

man by such legislations.

He said that this legislation was forcibly passed and also could not take Pakistan out of the grey list.

The business community was already suffering due to Covid-19 and continues to do so now because of this legislation, he added.

Regarding proposed APC of the opposition, Chairman Bilawal said that he has already spoken to Shahbaz Sharif about the government’s measures for rigging in the elections, the opposition needs to work together against it. We should not allow the

government to rig the elections.