Wrestling champion returns with gold to warm welcome

LAHORE : Wrestling champion Inam Butt landed in Lahore to warm welcome after winning gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, 2018 in Australia.

Wrestling fans welcomed the wrestling team at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, which won gold and bronze medals in CG 2018 and chanted ‘Long Live Pakistan’ fervently.

Muhammad Inam won first gold medal for Pakistan in Men’s freestyle 86kg wrestling by bewildering fellow wrestlers from other participating countries of the world in the XXI Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Besides winning gold medal by Muhammad Inam, another promising wrestler Tayab Raza also claimed bronze medals in Men’s freestyles 125kg weight.

With these two medals Pakistan jumped from 31 medal ranking to 22 in the overall medal points tally with one gold medal and four bronze medals, two in the wrestling and as many in the weightlifting.

Muhammad Inam dedicated his achievement to his teachers and parents. He specially thanked the administration of Punjab Colleges and University of Central Punjab for supporting him and promoting an environment in which he polished himself.

The wrestlers will return to their home city Gujranwala to another jubilant celebration.

Orignally published by INP