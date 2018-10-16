Wrestler Inayatullah wins Pakistan’s first medal in 2018 Youth Olympics

Buenos Aires

Wrestler Inayatullah secured Pakistan’s first medal in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games under way in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Inayatullah, 17, won a bronze medal in the Youth Olympics by defeating US wrestler Carson Taylor Manville 3-1 in the 65kg event.

His victory gave Pakistan its second-ever medal at the Youth Olympics and the first in this competition.

Inayatullah earlier won gold at the 2017 World Beach Championship – Pakistan’s first ever gold medal at the championship. He also grabbed a silver medal at the Asian Juniors’ Wrestling Championship cadet category last year.

The third edition of the Youth Olympic Games is being held from October 12-17, 2018 in Buenos Aires. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and the entire Olympic family of Pakistan on Monday felicitated wrestler

Inayat Ullah for winning a Bronze Medal in 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games at Buenos Aires, Argentina.

POA President Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan and Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mehmood said that Inayat Ullah made the whole nation proud with his good performance.

“He made history by winning the first medal for Pakistan in the Summer Youth Olympic Games. We highly commend the efforts of Pakistan Wrestling Federation for this great honour. We also express heartiest congratulations to the nation and the parents of the medalist for this historic achievement,” they said.

Chairman Pakistan Wrestling Federation Syed Aqil Shah and President Muhammad Abdul Mobeen Chaudhry have greeted Inayat-Ullah over winning a bronze medal in the ongoing Summer Youth Olympic at Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Inayat beat his American opponent in -65 kgs bout to write new wrestling history to become the first-ever grappler to win a medal in Youth Olympics.

“The management of Pakistan Wrestling Federation has made its utmost efforts to promote Wrestling and winning a bronze medal in Youth Olympics is the outcome of years long hard work, dedication and visionary planning being put in by the PWF,” said a spokesman for the PWF here on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chairman Wapda who is also Patron-in-Chief of Wapda Sports Board has congratulated Wapda wrestler Inyat Ullah for winning the medal for Pakistan.

Wapda players have not only been showing their class at the national level, but also bringing laurels to Pakistan in international competitions. Since January 2017 so far, Wapda players won 13 gold, 13 silver and 46 bronze medals for Pakistan in various international events.—Agencies

