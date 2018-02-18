Wozniacki marches on in Qatar

Doha

Simona Halep’s injury-plagued start to the season continued Friday as a lingering foot injury forced her out of the Qatar Open, as Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the semis and ensured she kept her world number one ranking.

A clearly frustrated Halep said she needed further time away from the game to recuperate despite a straights sets victory in her quarter-final against American teenage qualifier, Catherine Bellis, 6-0 6-4.

On a dramatic night in Doha, Wozniacki won 7-6 (7/4), 1-6, 6-3 against Germany’s Angelique Kerber to progress to the last four, a result which also means she becomes just the fourth woman in history to pass $30 million in tennis prize money.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Julia Georges was forced to retire through injury when she was 6-4, 2-1 down to Petra Kvitova.

And Garbine Muguruza was handed a walkover to the final—and will get a day’s rest—because of the withdrawal of Halep, after beating France’s Caroline Garcia 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

But it was the blow to the world number two which was the main talking point of the night. The injury to her right foot had forced out of the game since the Australian Open, where she lost the final to Wozniacki.

Doha represented Halep’s comeback after she also withdrew from a Fed Cup tie earlier this month. Earlier in the week, Halep admitted she was worried about the injury flaring up again and despite her victory on Friday, she admitted it would once again sideline her.

“I withdraw because I cannot play anymore and it’s going to be dangerous if I force it,” she told reporters.—AFP