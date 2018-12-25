Wounds of December

T.S.Eliot said, “April is the cruelest month”. However, when it comes to our homeland, December has always remained the cruelest. Be that dismemberment of our beloved country in 1971, heinous massacre of APS School or the assassination of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the wounds December has afflicted on Pakistan are beyond any healing.

On this cruel day of December 27th, Benazir departed. She died amidst her supporters who revered her and from whom she derived her strength and her legitimacy as a leader. No amount of condemnation could compensate for the sense of loss that filled millions of hearts across the land that day who were robbed of the jewel in their crown. I can’t forget how bitterly I wept during the darkness of that night in the room of my hostel in Sargodha.

What a gem of a person she was who epitomized courage and courted death. It was she who knew that despite immense dangers how important it was to reclaim the political space which had been lost to the extremists by the policies of military dictators and their offspring. And she returned defying all dangers from dictator and fanatics, both of whom she had valiantly challenged.

TASAWAR BOSAL

Via email

