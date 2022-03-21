Would prefer to leave than selling my conscience: Imran Says ready to pardon dissidents should they come back

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said he would prefer to step down than to remain in power by stealing the public money and selling his conscience for money.

“I am answering to Allah Almighty. It is better to let lose the government instead of saving it by stealing the public money and paying bribes for running a trade of consciences,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf supremo observed while addressing a public rally at Dargai, Malakand agency.

Imran Khan said he was ready to pardon his party’s dissident MNAs if they return to the PTI folds responding to the calls of their conscience.

PM Khan, however, warned that the turn coast would one day repent as their future generations will face the consequences of their elders for selling their consciences and no one would even choose to be part of their families by marrying their children.

Prime Minister Khan lamented that the notorious dacoits of Pakistan have joined hands against those who continue their struggle for the last 25 years to rid the country from the corrupt elements and put it on the path of prosperity. He said there was a difference between those who are selling their consciences and others who are turncoats adding turncoats used to run towards power while those selling their conscience are actually selling their country. He said the nation has become exceedingly aware of politics because of social media and even a child in the country knows that when a party member becomes a turncoat, there is definitely money involved in that activity. Castigating the opposition parties, he said the dacoits had spent stolen money to buy the loyalties of the MNAs and destroyed the democracy at the Sindh House. PM Khan said it was painful to see that the judiciary and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are witnessing the people who are selling their consciences. He said the PML-N threw PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari in jail during its tenure, while it was the PPP that had initiated corruption-related cases against PML-N, including the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, when they were in power. Likewise, Imran said it was none else but the PML-N that had assigned the derogatory title of “diesel”.

to JUI-F’s Maulana Fazal ur Rehman as they accused him of selling diesel permits after taking money from the PPP adding today they have gathered against him in order to protect their corruptions and not in the interest of the country.

Lashing out at the Shareefs, Imran said Shehbaz Sharif had advised him not to say ‘absolutely not’ to the United States (US) nor criticize the European Union (EU) adding Shehbaz Sharif was very good at polishing the boots of foreign powers.

He said a leader has to lead by example and if the public would see that their leader is corrupt, they will also follow suit. “When a nation becomes morally corrupt, it stops working hard because it resorts to corruption as it brings easy money”. Imran said.

Recounting the achievements of his government, Imran said he was the only leader in the history of Pakistan who brought up the issue of Islamophobia on every international platform “and thank Allah and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for giving me success and now the United Nations has also acknowledged the issue.” He maintained.

Prime minister said under his leadership, the country steered itself out of the deadly coronavirus pandemic for which the entire world lauded Pakistan. “The country is now on the path to progress which had never been witnessed before”. He added.

Imran also lamented that \unfortunately some of media houses were working for money, and some even accept foreign funding adding he leaves it to the public to find out which media houses are standing with the “thieves” who have only plundered the national wealth mercilessly.

The Prime Minister said that the time has come for the people of Pakistan to make a decision now, adding that the youth will support the party that has worked for the sake of Pakistan. He called upon the masses to respond to the call of their conscience and get united against the corrupt elements who have served no good to the country. He also called upon the media to stand with the just and expose those not sincere with the country.