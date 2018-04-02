Worth of judicial activism

Hardly a day passes when there is no coverage of steps being taken by Honourable Chief Justice, both in print and electronic media. CJP Mian Saqib Nisar is taking suo motu notices on almost every issue that intrudes fundamental rights of the citizens of Pakistan. He is on record saying that “if we don’t secure the fundamental rights of the citizens, then who would protect them”. It was hard to believe that the former police officer Rao Anwar would be booked however it was CJ Saqib Nisar who made possible his arrest. It was hard to take serious notice of the malicious campaigns of Nawaz & Co against judiciary but it was CJ who did this and made all silent. It was hard to remove the barriers installed on roads in front of many official and private residences but it was CJ who ordered to remove all such barriers. It was hard to demolish the important but illegal buildings in Lahore but it was CJ who made them demolished and the list goes on and on. This is really a worthy judicial activism. Almost every executive officer fears the court. May CJ Saqib Nisar be bestowed upon good health, long life and strength to keep his active role alive and may this legacy be turned into a legacy of an honourable institution. It wouldn’t be wrong if we call it a true judicial activism in the interest of the people of Pakistan.

CH. MUHAMMAD SALEEM.

Lahore

