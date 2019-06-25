Worth billions, Faisalabad Safe City Project on the cards: Buzdar

Amraiz Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Safe City Project will be started in Faisalabad through a public-private partnership mode.

He was talking to the MPAs belonging to the Faisalabad division at the committee room of Punjab Assembly on Tuesday. The assembly members talked in detail about the problems of their constituencies and public welfare projects relating to their areas. He said that the government is starting a new programme for improving sewerage and cleanliness system, provision of clean drinking water and other facilities of life with a cost of billions of rupees. Funds have also been allocated for the provision of missing facilities in the educational institutions of Faisalabad. The healthcare and educational facilities will be made better to facilitate the people, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner Faisalabad to inspect hospitals and educational institutions for personally monitoring the ground situation and adoption of steps for further betterment. He said that water filtration plants will be installed in Faisalabad division under Aab Pak Authority. The Ministry of Railways has given approval to the renovation of Railway Station Jhang while sub-campus of Agricultural University in Toba Tek Singh will be upgraded as well.

The Chief Minister also announced to restore the dysfunctional water supply schemes and added that funds have been allocated in the budget for that purpose. He directed to prepare the feasibility of providing speedo buses to Faisalabad. The Chief Minister took strict notice of assembly members’ complaints against some corrupt officers and directed to forward the case to the ACE. The services of Rescue 1122 will be immediately started in tehsils where its buildings are completed, he added.

The Chief Minister took notice of assembly members’ complaints about non-posting of MS General Hospital Faisalabad for the last eight months and directed that MS should be posted at the earliest. He directed that report should be submitted to him for increasing the number of beds in DHQ hospital TT Singh.

He also issued directions to IG Police for the arrest of criminals involved in firing at the house of Bilal Asghar Warriach MPA. The IG Police should personally hold the inquiry and the complaint of the assembly member be readdressed, he added. He said that Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology will be expanded and trauma centers will be established in far-flung tehsils.

He directed that Jhang and TT Singh will also be included in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and also directed that secretary transport should take necessary measures to solve the problem of Jhang bus stand. He said that rural roads will be constructed and repaired under Naya Pakistan-Manzalain Asaan Program.

He said that a program has been devised to fill the shortage of specialist doctors and advertisement has been given by the Punjab government for the recruitment of two thousand doctors. On the demand of assembly members, a proposal was discussed to allow the ad-hoc doctors to issue medico-legal reports and the Chief Minister directed to take steps after studying this proposal in detail. He reiterated that the officers and officials that will fail to perform will not remain on their posts and legal action will also be initiated against the absent employees.

The Chief Minister directed to hold inquiry of poor construction of Faisalabad-Dijkot road in the past and added that immediate measures be taken for saving certain areas of Jhang from river erosion. The irrigation department officials should monitor the situation by visiting the area, he added.