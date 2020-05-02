Worst fears coming true

THE country, on Friday, reported 47 deaths from Coronavirus in 24 hours taking the death toll to 406, with confirmed cases rising to 17,700. According to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, the country reported the record number of confirmed cases as well as deaths in a day, with the addition of 990 cases.

The development proves the worst fears are coming true in respect of rapid spike in the number of infected people and casualties during May and June. Sindh surpassed Punjab’s tally for the first time in recent days with Karachi constituting nearly a quarter of the country’s total cases substantiating the viewpoint of the province on the issue of lockdown and the need for more stricter measures to keep the situation under check. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said at a press briefing that the province had registered 622 cases over the past 24 hours, of which 446 were from Karachi. The increase in the daily tally of infections comes at a time when the federal government is going to further ease the lockdown and moving towards opening of more industries and businesses on the plea that hunger and poverty aspects of the situation have also to be taken care of. It is yet to be confirmed whether the sudden spike has anything to do with relaxations given for congregational prayers during Ramazan and opening of some sectors and businesses, which has led to increased interaction among the people.

Doctors Associations and senior medical professionals have been warning that easing of restrictions at this point in time could lead to swift spread of the deadly virus, which would be difficult to control. It is also worrisome that at least 191 more healthcare providers and medical workers have tested positive for the Coronavirus within a week. As per figures maintained by National Emergency Operation Centre, 253 healthcare workers in the country had been infected by the Coronavirus till April 23 and that number has now jumped by 191, or 75 per cent, to 444. The data highlights the issue of safety for those who are in the front line of fight against Covid-19. Despite repeated complaints and demands, personal protection equipment has still not been provided to all those who come into contact with suspects. The strategy of giving priority only to those for the purpose who perform duty at Corona-related medical facilities is fundamentally flawed as people first visit general hospitals for checkups and doctors and staff attending them need to be fully protected. It is ironical that at a time when the situation is apparently getting out of control, there is no end to the war of words between the Centre and the Sindh government. PTI Ministers and party members of Sindh Assembly continue attacking Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for adopting strict measures to combat the disease.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Zardari openly criticized the federal government for allegedly sabotaging Sindh’s efforts to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak and non-provision of protective gear to medical workers in the province. He also blamed the federal government for opening up the Pakistan-Iran border at Taftan and its failure to provide the Balochistan Government with tools to stop the spread of the virus. There is hardly any room for doing politics over the deadly virus and its chilling impact on lives, rather the situation demands a coordinated national response not just for the current phase but also in future. Instead of trading allegations, the leaders should sit together and discuss ways and means to tackle the challenge effectively and formulate strategies to address related issues like safe and hygienic disposal of Corona-related waste, which, according to media reports is not being done at least in the KP. The reports claim Corona waste of quarantine centres and hospitals is disposed of as normal municipal waste which then becomes a great source of Covid-19 spread in the province. As for religious gatherings and worship, Saudi Arabia has evolved a prudent safety procedure leading to opening of the grand mosques of Makkah Mukarramah and Madina Munawwara for people and similar procedures and safety measures can be adopted in Pakistan.