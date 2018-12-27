Worsening gas supply effects export consignments, says Bilwani

Staff Reporter

Karachi

It is a great apathy and irony that Textile Export Industries of Karachi which contribute 52% in the national’s textile exports is starving for the most essential Raw Material – indigenous gas due to most frequent low pressure and it is most unfortunate that the situation of Gas Supply to the Textile Export Industries is worsening every coming day which has brought disastrous effects on the export consignments, lamented Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Chairman, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association.

Besides, two days gas holiday on Sundays, due to extremely low gas pressure, the export production has crippled and industries remained without gas from 4 hours up to 13 hours during 14 days out of 27 days in the month of December, 2018. Out of 27 days, export industries could not operate for 16 days up to its full capacity due to gas problem which means industries produced 60% less goods may result to exporters failure to meet their export commitments in time and cause colossal losses by sending shipment by air.

Due to exorbitant cost of manufacturing as compared to regional competing countries, Pakistan exporters are already working on very narrow margin of profits. Owing to low gas pressure, Gas Generators producing electricity time and again shut down causing faults in the machinery and electronic equipment and machinery programs get corrupt or damaged due to power fluctuation and resultantly labourers sit idle for complete one shift and sometime two shifts.

If the crisis situation prevails, many exporters fear colossal losses and compelled to shut down their industries. Bilwani deplored SSGC for inefficient gas management and stated when he asked SSGC reason of low gas pressure, SSGC informed that CNG Stations were operative, hence, the Gas Pressure is low. He further deplored that the sitting Government has accorded priority to Export Sectors including Textile for supply of gas and also segregated it from General Industry to enhance the exports.

Nevertheless, SSGC is violating the Government’s Gas Priority Policy and instead supplying gas to other low priority sectors. Jawed Bilwani highlighted that the Textile Export Industries of Karachi alone contributes 52 percent share in the national’s textile exports. Depriving of gas to the textile industries of Karachi means affecting 52 percent of national’s textile exports as well as foreign exchange and revenue loss.

He deplored the current weekly one-day industrial gas holiday by SSGC since last several years whereby the production of export industries halts and textile export sector has been compelled to work only six-days a week while in regional countries and worldwide the competing export industries operative 24/7, 7 days a week and 365 days yearly.

Now amid frequent low gas pressure situation has further aggravated. Bilwani voiced that one can imagine how can exports be enhanced, GDP increased and Trade Deficit reduced when the export oriented sectors are not provided basic raw material – gas and being treated after other sectors?

Jawed Bilwani, Central Chairman, PHMA fervently appealed the Government to order SSGC strictly comply with the policy and supply natural gas on first priority with uninterrupted supply without gas holidays to the textile export industries to save the industries from losses and closures to enable the export sector to enhance their exports leading to generation of employment; earning foreign exchange, increase in GDP and reduction in Trade Deficit.

Share on: WhatsApp