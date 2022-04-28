Worse load-shedding in years! Here’s what Twitter has to say

Islamabad: Power outages have severely hit Pakistan during the holy month of Ramadan. The whole country sizzled yesterday due to the worse load-shedding. Electricity remained unavailable for up to 10-12 hours, making the lives of the public miserable even at the time of iftar and sehri.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already directed relevant authorities to sort things out and end the load-shedding by the 1st of May.
But until the issue gets sorted out, netizens across the country continue to express their views on Twitter.
We have picked a few ones to cheer up your mood while you sit across the screen, possibly with no electricity.
Electricity in whole Pakistan after every 1 hour;#Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/bwgIZZU4ZS
— Aبdul Haaدi🇵🇰 (@haadispeaks) April 27, 2022
Think positively #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/0kw9WCbId4
— h-a-m-m-a-d (@iamhmmad1) April 27, 2022
"Current Situation" #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/0UwDfOfAXP
— Aayiz Sheikh.. (@Aayiz8) April 27, 2022
Pakistanis after every minute*#Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/vnJKNykgj5
— 🇵🇸 (@areesha_athar) April 28, 2022
Pakistanis nowadays:#Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/2bGHeCk2o5
— Hamza💤 (@dfa_hoo) April 27, 2022
Light agai Light chali gai#Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/cEYOYfBvT4
— 🇵🇸 (@areesha_athar) April 28, 2022