Worse load-shedding in years! Here’s what Twitter has to say

Islamabad: Power outages have severely hit Pakistan during the holy month of Ramadan. The whole country sizzled yesterday due to the worse load-shedding. Electricity remained unavailable for up to 10-12 hours, making the lives of the public miserable even at the time of iftar and sehri.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already directed relevant authorities to sort things out and end the load-shedding by the 1st of May.

But until the issue gets sorted out, netizens across the country continue to express their views on Twitter.

We have picked a few ones to cheer up your mood while you sit across the screen, possibly with no electricity.