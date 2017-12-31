World’s smallest phone revealed

ISLAMABAD :A British phone firm has manufacture a world’s smallest phone measuring just 1.9 x 0.8 x 0.5 inches. According to a private news channel, UK phone firm says that its new tiny T1 thumb sized handset is the smallest handset ever made. It can make calls, and send and receive texts but not much else. Weighing just 13g, it has a tiny 64 x 32 pixel display alongside its mini keypad. ‘We’re proud to introduce the world’s smallest mobile phone,’ the firm says on a Kickstarter raising money for the handset. ‘It’s so tiny, you won’t believe it’s real!’ The firm says the phone is the perfect ‘backup phone’.’It’s great as a backup on a night out and any occasion where you don’t want to carry a bulky phone but still want the reassurance of staying connected It is also aimed at the sporty, and apparently ‘perfect for joggers, runners, walkers, cyclists and those who take part in extreme sports because it’s so compact it can go in any size pocket.’

Orignally published by APP