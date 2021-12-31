World’s silence on rising fascism in India akin to complicity in crimes: Fahim

Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, President Fahim Kayani has deplored the silence of the international com-munity on the rising incidents of hate crimes in fascist India and termed it an unfortunate example of tacit complicity in the crimes against humanity perpetrated by groups with state backing in the country that boasts of diversity.

Kayani also called on Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations to take a stand against India’s vulgar barbarism and halt im-peding genocide in the country.

He referred to three-day so-called “Dharma Sansad” held in India’s Haridwar city of Uttara-khand state between December 17-19 where an assortment of Hindutva gang called for a mass murder. —KMS