World’s oldest man crowned

Tokyo

A 112-year-old Japanese man has been crowned the world’s oldest male, claiming that smiling is the key to longevity. Chitetsu Watanabe, who was born on March 5, 1907 in Niigata, north of Tokyo, was officially given the title at his nursing home in the city, Guinness World Records said on Wednesday. The previous record holder, Masazo Nonaka, also Japanese, died last month at 112 years and 266 days. First woman enters Japan’s submarine academy Watanabe, who is married with five children, said the secret to longevity is to “not get angry and keep a smile on your face.” He admitted a penchant for sweets such as custard pudding — but it appears to have done him no harm. The oldest living person is also Japanese, Kane Tanaka, a 117-year-old woman.