World’s most-heavily trafficked animal rescued, released in Margalla Hills National Park

Indian pangolins face extinction in Pakistan

Zubair Qureshi

An Indian pangolin was rescued and released in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills National Park (MNHP) by a resident of Taxila Shaukat Benjamin. According to details, Benjamin saw some boys in his street beating the poor animal with iron bars, sticks and spades thinking it was a dangerous species as it has hard scales on its body.

However before they could beat it to death, the good-natured man rescued the poor creature and called officials of the Pakistan Wildlife Foundation (PWF) to help the poor creature.

Later, the animal rescuers and the man brought it to Islamabad’s MNHP and released it in the forest spreading over 67-sq miles.

While talking to Pakistan Observer, Vice Chairman of the PWF Safwan Shahab Ahmed said Indian pangolin is facing extinction in Pakistan as it is the most highly-trafficked animal in the world. This animal is known by the biological name “Maniscrassicaudata” and is the only mammal in the world having scales on its fluffy and soft body, he said. Although its looks are queer yet it is known as the most innocent animal and doesn’t harm humans.

Its mouth is very small hard scales on its body serve as shields against threats. It curls body and rolls away as a defence mechanism. The animal feeds on ants, insects and termites and is known to control pests among crops, plants and forests. The scales are made of “keratin”, of which human nails and hairs are made of.

These scales are smuggled to far-off countries for heavy prices as they are excessively used in traditional Chinese medicines.

When asked why they are smuggled on such a large scale that they are facing threat of extinction, Safwan said, “In some ancient and unauthentic Chinese folklore, they have superb medicinal qualities and flesh of the pangolin too has extraordinary healthy and healing qualities and is helpful in a number of ailments.

However modern medical science doesn’t verify such claims, he said. Every year more than 100,000 animals are smuggled from African and Asian countries including India, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and others to China and countries where Chinese medicine is popular. Because of this heavy trafficking, population of Indian Pangolin has declined almost by 90pc in last eight years.

These animals are a bio-indicator of a healthy eco-system and eat ants and termites to control their population In absence of pangolin, trees get attacked by termites and ants and ultimately face destruction.

In Pakistan’s Potohar region—an area spreading over 8000 sq km of forest—Indian pangolin is under threat also due to rapid urbanization. Our precious flora is getting sick because of termites and ants are on their way to destroy them, he said. Having no predator like pangolin in their way has emboldened these insects to eliminate entire green plants and forests, said the PWF official.

