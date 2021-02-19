‘World’s most beautiful’ Gwadar stadium hosts first cricket match (Pictures & Videos)

ISLAMABAD – The picturesque Gwadar Cricket Stadium hosted its first match on Friday.

The match was dedicated to Pakistani mountaineer Mohammad Ali Sadpara, who was recently declared dead by his family days after he went missing on K2 during an expedition with two other foreign climbers.

The players also said a prayer for the mountaineer before starting the match, which also trended on Twitter with hashtag CricketAtGwadar.

Dua for #AliSadpara at Gwadar Cricket Stadium #CricketAtGwadar pic.twitter.com/r8tY6yFVO0 — Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD 🇵🇰 (@mophrd) February 19, 2021

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (HRD) dubbed it “world’s most beautiful” stadium, which had also caught attention of world earlier this month when the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared its scenic pictures and challenged the social media user to show it more beautiful sports place than it.

Today’s match was played between two teams, Gwadar Dolphins and Showbiz Sharks. Special Assistant to PM Zulfiqar Bukhari was skipper of Dolphines while Sharks were led by Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner officiated the toss, which was won by Dolphins. The envoy in a tweet said, “An honour to preside over coin toss at inaugural #CricketAtGwadar match at beautiful Gwadar stadium. @sayedzbukhari Gwadar Dolphins choses to bowl against Showbiz Sharks”.

The first match at the spectacular Gwadar stadium in Balochistan is dedicated to 🇵🇰's iconic mountaineer #AliSadpara. From cricket to football to adventure sports, Pakistan is a sports powerhouse brimming with talent!! Credit 📸 @Sana_Jamal#ExploreBalochistan pic.twitter.com/WJ4GwT1bPM — Explore Balochistan 🌏 (@GoBalochistan) February 19, 2021

The match was won by Showbiz Sharks. Celebrities including Ali Zafar and others also participated in the match.