Staff Reporter

Karachi

The world’s largest cargo aircraft, Antonov AN -225 Mriya, made its first landing in Pakistan Friday at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi for refueling, sources said on Friday.

Russian-made wide body aircraft is powered by six turbofan engines and is the longest and heaviest airplane ever built, with a maximum takeoff weight of 640 tonnes.

It also has the largest wingspan of any aircraft in operational service.