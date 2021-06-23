World’s largest aircraft touches down at Karachi airport

The world’s longest and heaviest operational aircraft, the Antonov An-225, landed at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, for the second time.

Operated by Antonov Airlines, the 84-metre huge aircraft touched down the Karachi airport port at 11:27am.

The Antonov An-225 is back in the skies after 10 months. The aircraft’s operations were halted in August 2020 for its heavy maintenance, according to RadarBox.co

With 6 turbophone engines, a 32-year-old strategic aircraft had earlier landed in Pakistan for the first time in 2018.

The maximum take-off weight of the aircraft of Ukrainian registration UR-82060 is 640 tonnes and it had made its maiden flight in 1998.