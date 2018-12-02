World’s Hiv/Aids day: Listen and say

Dr Asif Channer

World AIDS Day was announced for the first time by the World Health Organisation and the United Nations General Assembly in 1988. It is recalled on December 01 every year and is dedicated to raise awareness about AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection and to mourn those who have died of the disease. The global symbol for solidarity with HIV-positive people and those living with AIDS is the “Red Ribbon”. The theme for World AIDS Day 2018 is “Know Your Status” which illuminates the importance of knowing one’s HIV status to combat the disease.

The word AIDS is an acronym for Acquired Immune Deficient Syndrome because this disease is Acquired, not Inherited, it weakens the immune system, creates a deficiency of CD4 cells in the immune system and it is a syndrome which means a group of illnesses taking place at the same time. The causative agent is Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). Two most common types of HIV exist, HIV-1 and HIV-2. HIV-1 is more virulent, is more easily transmitted and is the cause of the vast majority of HIV infections globally. The first case of HIV infection in a human was identified in 1959. However, the transfer of the HIV disease from animal to human occurred several decades earlier. In USA it was first recognized as a new disease in 1981 when increasing numbers of young homosexual men succumbed to unusual opportunistic infections and rare malignancies.

In Pakistan first case was recorded in 1987. Currently an estimated 133,529 people are living with the disease in the country but only about18000 are registered and 8500 are receiving treatment. The vast majority of people living with HIV are in low and middle-income countries. According to WHO, sub-Saharan Africa is the most affected region, with 25.6 million people living with HIV in 2015. Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for two-thirds of the global total of new HIV infections. The HIV epidemic not only affects the health of individuals, it impacts households, communities and the development and economic growth of nations.

There is no cure for HIV infection. However, effective antiretroviral (ARV) drugs can control the virus and help prevent transmission so that people with HIV, and those at substantial risk, can enjoy healthy, long and productive life.

HIV targets the immune system and weakens person’s defence systems against infections and some types of cancer. During the first few weeks after initial infection, individuals may experience an influenza-like illness including fever, headache, rash or sore throat and as the infection progressively weakens the immune system, an individual can develop other signs and symptoms, such as swollen lymph nodes, weight loss, fever, diarrhea and cough. but it takes about ten to fifteen years to develop these full-blown signs and symptoms.

HIV is usually transmitted via the exchange of a variety of body fluids from infected individuals, such as blood, breast milk, semen, anal and vaginal secretions. However, individuals cannot become infected through ordinary day-to-day contact such as kissing, hugging, shaking hands or sharing personal objects, food or water. The presence of the virus in urine, saliva and tears is controversial

In addition it can be transmitted from an HIV-positive mother to her child during pregnancy, labour, delivery or breastfeeding and is called vertical or mother-to-child transmission (MTCT).

Key populations who are at increased risk of HIV include people who have unprotected anal or vaginal sex , receive unsafe injections, blood transfusions, tissue transplantation, medical procedures that involve unsterile cutting or piercing and experiencing accidental needle stick injuries, people who inject drugs, people in prisons and other closed settings, sex workers and their clients and transgender people. All HIV testing services must include the 5 C’s recommended by WHO like the informed Consent, Confidentiality, Counselling, Correct test results and treatment and Connection globally.

South Asia is more prone to HIV as there are significant structural and socio-economic factors which put South Asia at risk for a full-blown AIDS epidemic. More than 35 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, low levels of literacy, porous borders, rural to urban and intrastate migration of male populations trafficking of women and girls into prostitution, high stigma related to sex and sexuality, structured commercial sex and casual sex with no regular partners.

According to the last UNAIDS report-2016, in the Asia Pacific region, India, China and Pakistan are among the 10 countries which account for more than 95 per cent of all new HIV infections and Pakistan is the second largest country in South Asia that stands only a few steps behind India and Nepal in terms of HIV epidemic with 50% cases in Punjab, 43% in Sindh, 5% in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and 2% percent in Balochistan. The HIV prevalence in various key populations in the country include people who inject drugs (38.4%), transgender sex workers (7.5%), male sex workers (5.2%) and female sex workers (2.2%).

World Health Organisation (WHO) is a cosponsor of the Joint United Nations Program on AIDS (UNAIDS) and within UNAIDS, WHO leads activities on HIV treatment and care.

Lastly, it is echoed that HIV/AIDS is a universal challenge that goes beyond the health sector to achieve the ambitious targets of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (STGs) to promote the global health and property.

— The writer is DEO Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

