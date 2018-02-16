World’s first ‘Karachi Premier League’ for Wheel-chair Cricketers commences

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Association has kick-start world’s first ‘Karachi Premier League’ in the history of international cricket.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (Minority Wing) Presi-dent and Member Provincial Assembly Sindh, Dr Lal Chand Ukrani said we all attended the inaugural session of ‘Karachi Premier League’ to support the cause of cricket in disable citizens of the country.

“I have invited all players of three teams to visit Sindh Assembly and meet with the speaker of Sindh Assembly to encourage them,” Lal Chand said, adding, we have to support the cause because Paki-stan is pioneer in introducing ‘Wheelchair Cricket’ not only in the country but on international level. Now the wheelchair cricket is played in seven coun-tries, he added.

The guest of honour on the occasion, Editor-In-Chief of Pakistan Observer, who is also sponsoring Karachi Rising Star participating in ‘Karachi Pre-mier League’, Faisal Zahid Malik said we always supported the cause of disable citizens of the coun-try to bring them in the mainstream and make them a respectful citizen of the country.

“The event of Karachi Premier League is a very great activity started in the metropolis that would further help reviving Karachi’s identity of sports,” he said, adding, “We will continue to support event like this in future as well.”

Renowned surgeon and Cricket support, Dr Imran Shah said that we will continue to support the cause of cricket as it was my passion and we are proud to host first of its kind event of ‘Karachi Pre-mier League’ of Wheelchair Cricketers.

Initially, there are three-team including Karachi Knights, Karachi Eagles and Karachi Rising Star participating in the first of its kind ‘Karachi Premier League’ event organized Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Association (PWCA) at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium here on Thursday. The two-day event of ‘Karachi Premier League’ to end on Friday (Febru-ary 15-16).

About 24-players arrived from different parts of the country while three players join the ‘Karachi Premier League’ from Nepal. The inaugural match was held between Karachi Knights and Karachi Eagles.

Dr Heerlal Lohano, Mehtab Uddin Chawla, Chairman and CEO of Al Karam Towel Industries, Majid Dawar Vice President of Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Association, Dr Rakesh Kuma Asma Shah, Dr Imran Shah, Editor-In-Chief of Pakistan Ob-server, Faisal Zahid Malik and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (Minority Wing) President Dr Lal Chand Ukrani and others were present on the occasion.