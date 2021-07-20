World’s fastest maglev train with top speed of 600km/h makes public debut in China

BEIJING – China on Tuesday rolled out a maglev train prototype with a top speed of 600 km/h on Tuesday, state media said.

The maximum speed would make the train, which was manufactured by Manufacturer CRRC Qingdao Sifang in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.

In January this year, chief engineer Liang Jianying said the train would be made operational in five to 10 years.

China will next conduct more route tests and assess the engineering viability of the trains in the coming few years, according to Chinese state newspaper People’s Daily.

🇨🇳🚄😎😎😎Passengers’ seats of the world’s first 600 km/h high-speed maglev train, which rolls out today at Qingdao, China. pic.twitter.com/eai3n2u1Xt — Shen Shiwei沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) July 20, 2021

Using electro-magnetic force, the train “levitates” above the track and there is no contact between body and rail.

China has been using the same technology for almost two decades on a limited scale. Shanghai has a short maglev line that operates from one of its airports to town, international media reported.

At 600 kph, the maglev train would only take only 2.5 hours to travel from Beijing to Shanghai by train – a journey of more than 1,000 km (620 miles).

By comparison, the journey would take three hours by plane and 5.5 hours by high-speed rail.

Japan to Germany are also looking to construct maglev networks.