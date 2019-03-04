World’s biggest money laundering market

Situationer

M Ziauddin

Money laundering and corruption go hand in hand. The Transparency International believes that effective supervision and enforcement against money laundering are key to stopping corruption. At the EU level in particular, it is believed, the existence of a unitary financial market calls for better supervisory integration. Decisive action from national authorities to stop dirty money from finding its way into the EU single market is long overdue. While the exact institutional arrangements still need to be worked out, the EU undoubtedly needs to ensure that Member States take this task seriously and consistently. The following excerpts from an article (European banks in money laundering scandals: What lessons for EU?) by Maíra Martini and Laure Brillaud, published in a newsletter on February 26, 2019 by British think tank, Rusi draw a graphic picture of the extent of the scandal:

Individuals and companies involved in the schemes like the Russian and Azerbaijani Laundromats and Operation Car Wash in Brazil relied on European banks to pay bribes, transfer illicit funds and hide the proceeds of corruption. In less prominent schemes, it has been seen that kleptocrats and their family members also used European banks to launder reputation and the proceeds of crime: the Dos Santos family from Angola, the Obiangs from Equatorial Guinea, Viktor Yanukovych from Ukraine and Gulnara Karimova from Uzbekistan, among a long list of others. If we take the Russian Laundromat as an example, more than US$13 billion of illicit funds were transferred to the Trasta Komercbanka in Latvia and, from there, around the world. From 2010 to 2014, 21 shell companies made almost 27 thousand payments via 732 foreign banks. Many of these banks were located in Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden and the UK—all EU countries.

The largest part of this money passed through the Estonian branch of Danske Bank, Denmark’s biggest bank, which is in the spotlight for having allowed around 9.5 million payments from high-risk customers, including as part of other money laundering schemes such as the Azerbaijani Laundromat. The total amount of these payments was around US$ 230 billion (EUR 200 billion), making it the largest money laundering scandal in Europe. Over the past few years, the European Union (EU) claims to have strengthened its anti-money laundering rules and regulations. Yet, supervision and enforcement by national regulators and law enforcement bodies in Member States has been inconsistent. Even when malpractice is identified, national authorities often don’t take appropriate action. When they are applied, fines are often too low. Information on sanctions is not always publicly available. What’s worse, high profile financial institutions and their senior management seem untouchable, with very few being prosecuted for facilitating money laundering.

A national audit of the Latvian banking system following the Laundromat led to just US$ 850,000 (EUR 640,000) in fines against three banks. Danske Bank was reprimanded but has not faced any financial sanctions in spite of widespread evidence of wrongdoing. Danish and Estonian authorities opened criminal investigations as late as August 2018 — four years after the Estonian regulator first pointed out serious shortcomings. In December, Estonia arrested 10 client managers as part of the investigation. Last week, the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority ordered Danske Bank to shut down its Tallinn branch. It remains to be seen, however, if the bank and its senior management will face any other sanctions.

The EU recognises that the corrupt and criminals often operate across different Member States and that their assets, including bank accounts, are often located in others. Given the cross-border dimension of serious crimes, including terrorism, and of related financial activities, competent authorities carrying out investigations often need to access information on bank accounts held in other States.

The need to improve cooperation between EU national authorities is said to be clear. This should not happen in an ad hoc fashion on a case-by-case basis; instead, it is believed, cooperation and information-sharing should happen throughout the various phases of the supervisory processes, including prudential supervision — standards that require firms to control risks and hold adequate capital, with the goal of protecting the markets.

Nevertheless, in the wake of recent money laundering scandals in EU the question is whether relying only on national authorities for anti-money laundering supervision is sufficient or whether the EU should have more responsibility when it comes to money laundering involving financial institutions in Member States. Given the scale and number of scandals in recent years, the reasonable answer would be a firm “yes” to the latter question. A recent paper published by a Brussels think tank, Bruegel, makes a compelling argument for EU-wide anti-money laundering supervision by highlighting gaps in the current framework. According to the authors, the existing framework of an integrated, enforceable single financial market policy and of national anti-money laundering supervisory structures create loopholes and opportunities for abusing the system.

Alarmingly, anti-money laundering supervisory weaknesses in one member state make it attractive for money launderers interested in gaining access to the entire single market. The authors also highlight the risk that this could create a constituency against anti-money laundering enforcement in the country — criminals and their representatives, service providers and others — that could even lead to policy and government capture. Some experts are advocating for a new European anti-money laundering body, that would be more suitable to address existing problems related to supervision and enforcement of anti-money laundering rules. Bruegel recommends a unitary architecture centred on a new European anti-money laundering authority:

“The imperative of establishing sound supervisory incentives to fight illicit finance effectively demands a stronger EU-level role in AML supervision. We recommend a unitary architecture centred on a new European AML Authority that would work on the basis of deep relationships with national authorities such as financial intelligence units and law enforcement agencies. The new authority should have high standards of governance and independence, publish all its decisions and be empowered to impose sufficiently large fines to deter malpractice.”

The Commission seems to be of the view that it is too early to discuss the need for a new body but it will consider this discussion in its longer — term reform plans. According to them, there are other measures that can be taken in the short- to medium-term, such as the implementation of the 5th EU Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD) by Member States and improved financial intelligence unit (FIU) coordination. While it is important that Member States duly implement the 5th EU AMLD, the Directive’s primarily aim is to improve legal frameworks to prevent and detect money laundering. It does not provide detailed guidance or any sort of harmonisation related to supervision. In recent cases such as the Danske Bank in Estonia or ING in the Netherlands, banks had inadequate procedures in breach of international standards as well as EU and domestic rules.

However, the United States blocked a proposal to add a group of countries, including four American territories, to the EU money-laundering blacklist after almost all member states opposed it.

The commission was behind the plan which infuriated Saudi Arabia — which was also among the proposed additions. EU diplomats complained that the way the commission had drawn up the list was unclear and potentially vulnerable to legal challenges, with as many as 27 out of 28 member states opposing it in a non-binding test vote on Thursday. Those blacklisted already include the likes of Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Ethiopia and North Korea.

Inclusion on the EU list does not trigger sanctions, but it does oblige European banks to apply tighter controls on transactions with customers and institutions in those countries.

— The writer is veteran journalist and a former editor based in Islamabad.

