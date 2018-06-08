WorldOceansDay: Mediterranean could become a ‘sea of plastic

A major conservation organisation has warned that the Mediterranean could become a “sea of plastic”, calling for measures to clean up one of the world’s worst affected bodies of water.

In a report published on Friday, coinciding with World Oceans Day, the Wold Wildlife Fund (WWF) said the Mediterranean had record levels of micro-plastics – tiny pieces of plastic less than five millimetres in size which can be found increasingly in the food chain and pose a threat to human health.

“The concentration of micro-plastics is nearly four times higher” in the Mediterranean compared with open seas elsewhere in the world, said the study, titled Out of the Plastic Trap: Saving the Mediterranean from Plastic Pollution.

Plastic represents 95 percent of the waste floating in the Mediterranean and on its beaches, with most coming from Turkey and Spain, followed by Italy, Egypt and France, the report said.

John Tanzer, leader of the WWF International oceans programme, said the effects of plastic pollution in the Mediterranean are “also being felt across the world and are causing serious harm both to nature and human health”.