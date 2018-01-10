WorldCall Telecom–On road to revival

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Following a major restructuring, exit of previous international sponsors and re-invigorated drive for growth, WorldCall Telecom Ltd. (WTL) highlighted its corporate turnaround credentials to investment participants. Conveying their message to the PSX members, brokerage analysts and corporates, fund managers and top-tier analysts at a dinner at the PC hotel, management re-iterated its commitment to ‘sweating the assets’ deriving value from sizeable infrastructure the company operates throughout the country. With four major operating segments: 1) Cable & Media, 2) Metro Fiber/P2P, 3) Long Distance International (LDI), 4) VAS (inc. WLL), and associated telecom asset base, the only missing link was diligent management capable of delivering consistent market penetration.

The company undertook major cost restructurings because of which operating costs were reduced by PkR45mn per month and finance cost was curtailed by PkR35mn/month.

To be executed in two major phases WTL’s corporate revival is based on quantitative growth in revenues, targeting subscribers to utilize previously dormant traffic based assets. Additionally, management intends to enhance quality service offerings, while monetizing associated offerings (SMS monetization, firewall solutions), service bundling (enhanced cross-selling, bundling, FTTH launch). In the second phase the company has a target of 15% QoQ revenue growth for 2018 with the annual growth target set at 75%, management targets revenue of PkR4bn in CY18, said Babar Ali Syed, Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Having a strong asset base (US$86mn post impairment) with improved governance and fully enabled functional managers, WTL has set out to enhance value for all stakeholders. Re-orienting business practices to strengthen revenue generation and improve organizational practices, WTL has benchmarked for 100% enhancement in its enterprise value.