World XI to reach Pakistan on January 10

Lahore

Star studded World XI will arrive Pakistan on January 10 on a four day trip to play two match series against Pakistan team.

“The foreign team which is a blend of world’s known hockey players will be arriving Karachi and will play its first match at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium on January 12 “, said Secretary, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Shahbaz Ahmad while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said the team will fly to Lahore on January 13 and will play its second match of the tour on January 14.

“We will be arranging grand functions at both ,Karachi and Lahore “,he said adding “ Karachi’s match will be played under light and the match at Lahore will be a day affair “.

PHF Secretary a special function of nomination of world’s former top notch players for the ‘Hall of Fame ‘ will be held on January 12 at Karachi and a number of foreign and home players will be honoured with their induction in the Hall of Fame.

“The prime objective of induction of players in hall of fame is to develop a new culture to give recognition to those foreign and home players who excelled in the game at highest level and we are confident that it will be big step forward to motivate the youth to take up hockey sports and to revive the game in Pakistan “,said Shahbaz, a former Pakistan hockey captain and most celebrated forward of all times.

To a question, Secretary PHF, said the World XI will be comprising player from Olympic Champions, Argentina, Holland, Germany, Spain and Belgium.

He said the tour of the World XI will be a way forward to bring back international hockey to Pakistan and to organize the Pakistan Hockey League in April next year in a befitting manner.

“With the tour of World XI we will be enhancing our organizational capabilities and allied aspects in order to organize the PHL in a professional way “,he said. The World XI will be comprising 5 to 16 players.

Answering a question, he said ,the world XI will be leaving on January 14 soon after playing the match at Lahore.—APP