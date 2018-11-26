World Wind Energy conference from Nov 28

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Karachi is all set to host the 17th World Wind Energy Conference-2018 (WWEC) as the city is going to welcome most distinguished names from all over the world who promote the cause of consuming renewable energy resources for upkeep of the entire green planet and its people.

The World Wind Energy Association (WWEA) is going to host the 17th World Wind Energy Conference-2018 at a hotel in Karachi from 28 November 2018 to 30th November 2018.

This is the first time Pakistan is going to host such an internationally recognized conference on renewable energy. Around 60 foreign delegates will attend the 17th WWEC.

Prominent speakers of the event will include Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on power sector Shahzad Qasim, President of WWEA Peter Rae, Secretary General WWEA Stefan Gsanger, Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Energy Reforms Nadeem Babar, Member Task Force Akbar Ayub, Federal Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan, Member (Energy) of Planning Commission Syed Tahawar Hussain, CEO of Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) Amjad Ali Awan, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh, Sindh Director for Alternative Energy Mehfooz Qazi and other officials of Sindh Energy Department.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Country Representative Pakistan of WWEA Zeeshan Ashfaq said that Karachi had been chosen as venue of the upcoming international conference as the city was not only financial hub of the country but it was also capital of Sindh province of Pakistan that was hub of power generation in Pakistan on basis of alternative power resources.

He said that the upcoming global moot would provide an excellent opportunity to experts of renewable energy to do exchange of ideas with each other on frank basis on new trends, techniques, and technologies being used the world over to maximize power production on basis of alternative energy resources.

