World urged to take notice of HRs abuses in IIOJK

Our Correspondent

Mirpur

Speakers while addressing the quarterly meeting of Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council, a UK-based Kashmiris rights outfit, at its head office in London on Saturday, urged upon the international community especially the UN and human rights organizations, to take immediate notice of gravity of the situation caused by the fast increased human rights abuses by the Indian occupying forces in the disputed Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir State, says a message reaching and released to media here on Saturday.

Speakers including the GPKSC Chairman, Raja Sikander Khan, President of the organization Kala Khan and others said that India had accelerated the inhuman activities unleashing the reign of state terrorism in the IIOUK through letting loose cruelty, oppression and brutal use of force against the freedom-monger innocent people of the internationally recognized disputed State of Jammu & Kashmir. Hey called upon comity of nations specially the United Nations as well as the Internationa rights bodies, claiming to be the champions of human rights to take immediate notice of gravity of the fast deteriorating situation in bleeding vale of IIOJK.

Speakers continued that despite passage of about a year the people of the occupied valley were lying in unlawful confinement into their four-walls under the shadows of over a million of the occupational Indian military and para-military guns for an indefinite period to resist their participation in Kashmiris’ ongoing protest demonstrations in various parts of the disputed occupied state against August 05, last year Indian sinister unilateral action of abrogation of special of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state, they said.

They underlined that the innocent IIOJK population was lying abandoned loosing contact with rest of the world since the imposition of Delhi’s imposed nefarious sanctions against the freedom.