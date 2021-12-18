World urged to take cognizance of Indian brutalities in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir, has said that the Indian troops are committing the worst kind of rights violations in the territory but the world com-munity and international human rights organizations have become mute spectators.

Javaid Ahmad Mir in a statement in Srinagar said, the people of Kashmir have given huge sacri-fices for their birthright to self-determination which would not be allowed to waste.

He said, the world powers should break the criminal silence, take notice of the Indian state ter-rorism in the occupied territory and play role in settling the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kash-miri people. —KMS