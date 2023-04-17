World urged to step in to save Kashmiris from Hindutva onslaught

India is systematically paving the way for settler colonialism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by eliminating Kashmiris through massacres and killings in the garb of cordon and search operations, crackdowns and raids, carried out in the territory on daily basis.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said in order to advance the nefarious agenda of bringing a demographic change in the Kashmir valley, like it has done in Jammu in connivance with Dogra forces in 1947, New Delhi in gross violation of all international laws and conventions, depriving Kashmiris of all their basic human rights.

As part of policy, the Modi regime on the Israeli pattern has built several separate Pandit settlements, soldiers’ colonies in the occupied territory and the process has picked up a pace after Kashmir’s special status was revoked in August 2019.

To rob Kashmiris of their identity and rights, the report said, India is issuing domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris on fast-track basis, which is clear violation of UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Besides, New Delhi is using brutal tactics like illegal confiscations, forced evictions and demolition of properties to effect a demographic change in the territory as soon as possible. Kashmiri govt em-ployees are being dismissed to strangulate Kashmiris economically.

The report observed that that BJP-led India gov-ernment has made IIOJK a living hell where fate of millions of Kashmiris remains uncertain. It is there-fore high time for the world to step in and take prac-tical measures for settlement of the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiri people from Hindutva’s brutal onslaught unleashed by the Modi regime.—KMS