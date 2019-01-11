World urged to help bring peace in IoK

Our Correspondent

Mirpur University of Science & Technology Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Habibur Rehman has called upon the world community to take notice of the increased human rights abuses in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir where India has unleashed the reign of history’s worst state terrorism.

He was speaking at a day-long Joint National Conference titled ‘UN Report on Human Rights Violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir: Demographic Changes and Societal Implications’ hosted by Mirpur University of Science & Technology with the coordination of Pakistan House Islamabad, here the other day. AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, who is also the chancellor of the AJK-based public sector universities including the MUST, inaugurated the grand congregation which was also addressed among others by Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Convener of All Parties Hurrivat Conference, (AJK Chapter) Dr Nazir Gillani, President, Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC),

Sayd Abdullah Gillani, Representative of Syed Ali Gillani, elderly Hurriyat leader and head of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and others. Speakers spoke in detail in the key topics of the grand moot including ‘International Community and Human Rights Violations in Kashmir’, ‘Human Rights Violations in Kashmir: Impact on Women and Children’ and ‘Demographic changes in Kashmir: India’s Neocolonialism Strategy’.

In their addresses of welcome, Prof. Dr Habib ur Rahman, Vice Chancellor, MUST, and Rana Athar Javed , Director General, Pakistan House elaborated the objective of holding of the grand moot, which, they said, is primarily aimed at to promote the protection of innocent Kashmiri youth and deterioration of peace in the bleeding valley of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

