World urged to stop innocent killings in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership has said that the Kashmir liberation movement is a people’s movement and the oppressive measures by the authorities cannot deter Kashmiris from pursuing the path to freedom and resistance.

The resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Miwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, today, reiterated its pledge to take forward the mission of Kashmiri martyrs to its logical conclusion. The leaders said that after a series of false and concocted reports by some biased Indian news channels, dozens of innocent political detainees had been shifted from Srinagar to the jails outside of the Kashmir Valley. The JRL pointed out that police stations had been turned into worst torture centers where youth were subjected to ruthless torture.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement urged the peace-loving people of the world to put pressure on India to stop innocent killings by the Indian forces. He condemned the brutal killing f a 65-year-old Syed Habibullah by Indian troops in Badgam.—KMS