World urged to raise voice in favour of Kashmiris

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), expressing concern over the plight of its illegally detained Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, and other Kashmiri political prisoners has urged the world to raise voice in favour of Kashmir and Kashmiris.

The DFP in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Shabbir Ahmed Shah was arrested from Srinagar on July 25 under false cases and since then he had been facing very tough situation in New Delhi’s Tihar jail. It said that the way Shabbir Shah and other political prisoners were being treated in different jails was nothing but political vengeance.

It added apart from the party Chairman other Kashmiri detainees including Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Peer Saifullah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Javed Ahmad, Kamran Yousuf and Zahoor Ahmad Watali were facing tough time in Tihar Jail.

The DFP appealed to the human rights watchdogs like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to take strong notice of the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners and play role in their immediate release.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir, in a statement in Srinagar urged India to give up its intransigence over the Kashmir dispute and come to the negotiation table for its settlement. He said that the people of Kashmir had been rendering unprecedented sacrifices for securing their right to self-determination and they would continue their struggle till complete success.

He said that the amicable resolution of the dispute would not only normalize the relations between Pakistan and India but would also bring progress and prosperity in the entire South Asian region.—KMS