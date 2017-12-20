World urged to come to the rescue of Kashmiris

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) and the JKLF-R have appealed to the international community to come to the rescue of the Kashmiri people who are facing genocide at the hands of Indian armed forces in the territory.

The HCBA in a statement issued in Srinagar while strongly condemning the cold-blooded murder of a driver, Asif Iqbal, by the Indian troops at Thandipora in Kupwara asked the international community to take notice of the killing and put pressure on India to stop genocide of the Kashmiri people. It demanded a magisterial enquiry into the killing of Asif Iqbal. It also denounced the issuing of notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, terming it as a revengeful and malafide act. JKLF-R General Secretary, Wajahat Bashir Qureshi, in a statement in Srinagar said, “The so-called rulers have given the forces a license to kill Kashmiri youth.”

He expressed sympathies with the family members of Asif Iqbal who was shot dead by the troops in cold blood in Kupwara on Saturday night. He said that the blood thirsty Indian men in uniform were on a killing spree in occupied Kashmir.—KMS