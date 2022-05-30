World tourism index: Pakistan moves up by six places

According to the World Economic Forum’s most recent study, Pakistan has jumped six places on the International Travel and Tourism Development Index.

117 nations are represented in the Travel and Tourism Development Index for 2021.

The world tourism index evaluates countries based on a collection of variables and policies that enable each country’s travel and tourism business to develop sustainably and resiliently.

Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, said Pakistan was ranked 83rd, up from 89th in the previous edition of the report in 2019.

According to him, Pakistan’s improvement of six points on the global travel and tourism index is remarkable.

