World to sight hybrid solar eclipse today

A rare hybrid solar eclipse will be sighted today in various parts of the world, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

The spectators in Pakistan as well as in India will miss out the celestial spectacle, according to the report. It will be visible at parts of the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions, East Timor, Western Australia, and eastern Indonesia.

Hybrid solar eclipses are a rarity with just a few occurring in each century.

According to reports, the total duration of the solar eclipse will be five hours and 24 minutes, providing ample time to catch a glimpse of the shadow of the moon as it moves across the sun.

During the event, there will be a transition from a total to an annular eclipse, resulting in some areas seeing the moon completely obscure the sun, while others will witness a ring of light around the shadow’s edge.—NNI