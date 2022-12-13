A World Test Championship Final appearance for Pakistan is close to becoming a pipedream after two detrimental losses to England at Rawalpindi and Multan.

With the country already on the precipice of elimination, Pakistan failed to use the home conditions against England to their advantage, being steamrolled and “Bazballed” into a 2-0 hole during the three-match series.

Pakistan currently sits 6th in the ICC Test Championship Rankings with only three more matches left in the current cycle ( one against England in Karachi and two against New Zealand) but miraculously is not out of contention just yet.

Babar Azam’s side can finish with a maximum percentage of 54.76% which likely will not be enough to seal one of the two final spots.

Australia, India, South Africa or even Sri Lanka will finish ahead of Pakistan as they all control their destinies still.

Table-toppers Australia, currently on 75%, need only 20 points from their remaining seven Tests to ensure that they end up higher than 54.76. They can easily get those points with a win and two draws.

They will play South Africa thrice at home before travelling to India for the remaining 4 games.

India, who are on 52.08% with six Tests to play, need 44 more points, a number they can get to with three wins and two draws. They have two tests against Bangladesh before playing 4 against Australia.

South Africa, currently second on the WTC table at 60%, needs 28 more points (two wins and a draw) from their five remaining Tests to stay above Pakistan. Their series against Australia is crucial for both sides.

Sri Lanka can also keep Pakistan at bay with a 1-0 series win against New Zealand in their upcoming tour.

What Pakistan has to do to make the World Test Championship Final:

Pray for a miracle is the shortest answer.

Pakistan needs to win all of its remaining matches to stay in contention and then hope that other teams cancel themselves out to book a ticket to Lords.

Otherwise, Pakistan will join England, New Zealand, West Indies and Bangladesh as eliminated teams.