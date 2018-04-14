World stocks up as Trump appears to cushion Syria threat

London

Global stock markets recovered their mojo on Thursday after US President Donald Trump appeared to take some of the sting out of threats to hit Syria with missiles.

“Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!” Trump tweeted.

European equities moved higher on relief that Trump seemed to have become more evasive, a move matched by US stocks at the opening bell in New York.

Frankfurt closed with a gain of 1.0 percent and the Dow was up 1.2 percent approaching midday in New York.

“A tweet-turnaround from Trump … was the main driver of growth, lifting the majority of the markets out of the red and into the green,” said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell. The US president had initially tweeted that “missiles will be coming”, defying Russian warnings against a military strike.

Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com added: “After stoking fears yesterday that an attack on Syria was imminent, today he appeared to backtrack slightly.” Nevertheless, markets remain anxious over the possibility of an uptick in violence in Syria involving the United States and Russia. Investors are already nervous over a potential trade war brewing between the US and China.

“With a possible trade war and conflict with Russia over Syria on the horizon, it’s no wonder investors are not feeling particularly bullish right now,” added OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

“That said, I still believe the chances of either … actually materialising are relatively slim which may stop the sell-off in equities getting out of hand.” Oil prices slipped back slightly as Trump appeared to cushion his threats, but remained underpinned by weeks of crude supply fears. In its monthly report published Thursday, OPEC tied persistent crude strength to surging tensions in the Middle East and falling South American production. —AFP