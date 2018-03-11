World stocks up as Trump and Kim agree to talk

London

Global stock markets rose, with sentiment boosted by a surprise decision by Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un to hold talks, and strong US jobs data providing Wall Street with an extra kick.

However, uncertainty surrounding US President Trump’s tariffs plans and fears of a trade war kept a lid on gains, dealers said.

The agreement by Trump and North Korean leader Kim to hold talks “boosted risk sentiment, encouraging investors to buy into riskier assets such as shares”, noted Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at traders City Index.

US stocks opened higher after news that the American economy generated 313,000 new non-farm jobs in February, more than in any month over the past year, compared with economists’ forecasts of around 205,000.

“US stocks are nicely higher in early action, with a much stronger-than-expected rise in February job growth being met with a subdued rise in wage growth to bolster economic optimism and keep inflation concerns in check,” analysts at the Charles Schwab brokerage said.

“The February employment report has one word written all over it: Goldilocks!,” said Harm Bandholz, an analyst with UniCredit.”

While the employment gains unequivocally suggest underlying strength in the economy, wage gains remain muted enough for the Fed to continue with an only gradual normalisation of the policy stance.”

London’s FTSE 100 closed 0.3% up at 7,224.51 points, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 slipped 0.1% at 12,346.68 points and Paris’ CAC 40 climbed 0.4% at 5,274.40 points, while the EURO STOXX 50 ended 0.2% up at 3,420.54 points.

South Korea, where the main stocks index closed up 1.1% yesterday, said the two leaders would hold an unprecedented summit by the end of May, raising hopes they can broker an agreement on Pyongyang’s nuclear programme that has fuelled tensions on the peninsula.

Hopes that the two could reach some sort of agreement also led to a plunge in the yen, which is considered a go-to safe currency in times of volatility and uncertainty.The dollar jumped to its highest level in a week against the Japanese unit.—Agencies