World stocks rise further

London

Global stock markets recovered further Monday on easing concerns over political turmoil in Italy and with plans for a US-North Korea summit back on track, analysts said. The rally was further bolstered by Friday’s forecast-busting US jobs report, with investors cheered by the formation of new governments in Italy and Spain. “Fears of a trade war between the US and China are doing little to dent market optimism, with European and Asian indices trading in the green,” noted Joshua Mahony, market analyst at IG trading group. Focus is turning to a Group of Seven (G7) summit in Quebec later in the week, where US President Donald Trump is expected to go head-to-head with other world leaders over trade levies on metal imports. The EU and Canada have filed complaints at the World Trade Organization, while US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin faced severe criticism at a G7 finance ministers’ gathering at the weekend.—AFP