World stocks rise as trade relief bounce continues

Milan

A bounce in world stocks on relief that fresh U.S. and Chinese tariffs on reciprocal imports were less harsh than feared continued on Thursday, although investors remained wary about the next steps in the US-Sino trade war.

An MSCI index tracking shares in 47 countries rose 0.3 percent to a three-week high, supported by gains in Europe and Asia, but Chinese equities dipped after a two-day rally due to bets of government stimulus to limit the economic damage of new trade barriers.

The pan-European STOXX benchmark rose 0.5 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei ended little changed, barely moving after a well-anticipated win by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a ruling party leadership vote. Wall Street futures pointed to slight gains at the open.

Markets were also watching a European Union summit where leaders lined up to tell UK Prime Minister Theresa May she needed to give guarantees on the Irish border before they will agree the deal she wants to avoid Britain crashing out of the bloc.

After a knee-jerk negative reaction to the new tariffs announced by Washington and Beijing on Tuesday, markets have been speculating that an immediate escalation could be averted.

U.S. President Donald Trump has not made fresh threats to extend tariffs to all Chinese imports. “Making forecasts on Trump is always a risk but it’s a fact that at the moment the escalation has taken a break,” said Anthilia Capital fund manager and strategist Giuseppe Sersale.

For his part, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said this week he would not would not weaken the yuan to boost exports.

Broader market sentiment was at odds with a new Reuters poll that showed unanimous agreement that an escalating trade war with China was bad economic policy for the United States and could slow economic growth.

Rob Carnell, chief economist and head of research, Asia-Pacific at ING, said he saw more reasons to take a “glass-is-half-full” approach, given the recent emerging market selloff.

The consensus of the poll for U.S. growth showed a slowdown to 2.0 percent in the final quarter of 2019, less than half the last reported rate of 4.2 percent.

Meanwhile, S&P 500 E-mini futures rose 0.1 percent following strong gains on Wall Street on Wednesday.

The rally in global stocks has been accompanied a drop in demand for safe-haven assets, boosting U.S. Treasuries yields and sending the dollar to seven-week lows. The Japanese yen has also been under pressure.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes edged up to 3.0775 on Thursday but remained below the highest level since May 18 it reached on Wednesday.

This move comes ahead of what is expected to be a hawkish meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.—Reuters

Share on: WhatsApp