World stocks power higher as trade fears ease

New York

Global stocks rocketed higher on Thursday as investors judged recent trade war fears may be overblown. “Buyers came back with a vengeance,” said Jasper Lawler, at London Capital Group. In Europe, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index jumped 2.9 percent higher with the CAC 40 in Paris following close behind with a 2.6 percent gain. London climbed 2.4 percent, with telecom shares advancing after strong bidding for frequencies for the next generation of mobile phone technology.

Meanwhile, Wall Street stocks moved higher for the third straight session..—AFP