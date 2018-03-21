World stocks get lift from oil prices

New York

Rising oil prices helped lift equity markets worldwide on Tuesday, while the U.S. dollar jumped ahead of a meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers, who are expected to go ahead with the first of at least three U.S. rate hikes this year.

U.S. technology stocks lagged broader markets, continuing a selloff sparked by reports of large-scale misuse of Facebook user data. Shares of Facebook Inc (FB.O) dipped nearly 5 percent in morning trading, continuing a slide that took nearly 7 percent off its share price on Monday. While stocks on Wall Street climbed, Facebook’s drop kept the gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 165.58 points, or 0.67 percent, to 24,776.49, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 5.78 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,718.7 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 13.67 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,357.91.

There were other tech-related problems, too. An accident involving an Uber test car UBER.UL on Monday which resulted in the first fatality involving a fully autonomous vehicle weighed on Silicon Valley sentiment.

Shares in European chipmakers also faced pressure, while Germany’s SAP (SAPG.DE) declined 0.5 percent, hit by a knock-on effect from U.S. business software peer Oracle, whose quarterly revenue missed analysts’ estimates.

“There certainly are some stocks where valuations look somewhat stretched … so we’re focusing our exposure within the technology sector on the cheaper end of the market,” Mike Bell, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said.

“We’re a bit more cautious on the more expensive and some of the more popular names in the sector,” Bell added.—Reuters