World stocks extend global recovery

World stocks were set for a sixth session of gains on Monday, extending a recovery from a selloff sparked by fears of creeping inflation and higher borrowing costs.

Gains were marginal, however, and scored largely in Asian markets, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 2 percent. European markets gave up initial gains to turn lower, with the pan-European STOXX index down 0.2 percent.

Market holidays in the United States and China kept trading slower than usual, but moves in the steel sector were pronounced after the U.S. government outlined proposals for curbing imports.

Shares in Tenaris, Outokumpu and Arcelor Mittal – which have facilities in the United States – were the biggest gainers in Europe, up between 1.7 and 3.1%.

The MSCI world index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up 0.1 percent. The index has recovered nearly half its losses from late January to last week’s low, posting a gain of 4.3 percent last week. That was its best weekly performance since December 2011.

The rebound came after a two-week rout that wiped more than $6 trillion off the value of global stock markets, triggered by worries of a rise in U.S. inflation.

The sell-off took place even as global growth helped to improve the corporate earnings outlook, bringing equity valuations down from highs hit earlier this year. Just before the market ructions in late January, world shares were trading at 16.66 times their expected earnings, the highest levels since 2004, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. They are currently at 15.33 times.—Reuters