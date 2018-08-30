World stock index up but still below

New York

A major global stock index rose slightly on Wednesday after three straight days of strong gains as investors braced for news on the United States’ trade relations with Canada and China.

Talks to renew the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) hinge on Canada after Monday’s deal between the other parties to that pact, the United States and Mexico. Investors are also nervous ahead of a deadline for the next round of China-U.S. tariffs next week.

MSCI’s world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, ticked up 0.2 percent. The index closed higher on Tuesday but off the 5-1/2-month high hit soon after Mexico and the United States struck their deal .MIWD00000PUS.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 22.18 points, or 0.09 percent, to 26,086.2, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 10.99 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,908.51 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 55.61 points, or 0.69 percent, to 8,085.65. “The market is quite right to say after the knee-jerk reaction higher in the Mexican peso and equities, a) there was remarkably little detail, and b) what is the state of Canada?” said Aberdeen Standard Investments head of global strategy Andrew Milligan.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to proceed with Mexico alone and levy tariffs on Canada if it does not come on board with revised trade terms. But a trade deal might struggle to win approval from Congress unless Canada comes on board.—Reuters

