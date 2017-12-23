World speaks loudly at the UN

A great majority of United Nations members rebuked the United States on Thursday, denouncing its decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and ignoring President Trump’s threats to retaliate by cutting aid to countries voting against it. In a collective act of defiance toward Washington, the United Nations General Assembly voted 128 to 9, with 35 abstentions, for a resolution demanding the United States to rescind its December 6 declaration on Jerusalem.

A similar move at the UN Security Council was vetoed by Washington, a usual US practice to protect Israel every time, but the international community spoke loudly at the UN General Assembly against the US move highlighting its grave implications for the region and the world. Though the resolution is non-binding and therefore largely symbolic, yet the vote indicated the extent to which the Trump Administration’s departure from a 50-year international consensus on Jerusalem’s status has unsettled world politics and contributed to America’s diplomatic isolation. Shamefully, the Trump Administration seems to be bent upon blocking all prospects of any peaceful settlement of the Middle-East problem by sticking to its illogical stand of shifting its embassy to Jerusalem. This was evident from the statement made by American Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, who called the vote ‘null and void’ declaring that ‘no vote in the United Nations will make any difference’ on the US plans to move its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, which she termed ‘the right thing to do.’ It is also important to note that majority of the world voted without any fear in the backdrop of President Trump’s threat to withhold their aid, which shows the international community is not ready to make compromises on the issue, come what may. While hurling such threats, President Trump must keep in mind that he is securing hundreds of billions of dollars worth of business deals from the Middle East alone and in turn is doling out just peanuts in the name of aid, which is tied to ridiculous terms and conditions. No doubt, every country is entitled to make decisions as per its own national interests but the United States, being the only super power, has responsibilities and obligations towards regional and global peace, which it must not sacrifice for the sake of one country. It, therefore, should reverse its decision of moving the embassy to Jerusalem to help salvage its image as a global power.

Related