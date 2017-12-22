World speaks highly of China’s efforts to promote economic growth

Beijing

Economists and scholars are praising China’s commitment to encourage high-quality development, as the Central Economic Work Conference that concluded here outlined the country’s economic work for 2018.

The three-day meeting unveiled Xi Jinping Thought on Socialist Economy with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and stressed the importance of high-quality economic growth. As China has become indispensable to the world economy, the conference attracted immediate attention from both home and abroad.

Growth is projected at 6.8 percent in 2017, exceeding initial expectations, the World Bank’s China Economic Update reported. Economic growth in China has remained strong in 2017, supported by rising household incomes and improving external demand, the report said.

“China has maintained its growth resilience and gained reform momentum. The authorities have undertaken a host of policy and regulatory measures aimed at reducing macroeconomic imbalances and limiting financial risks without notable impact on growth,” said John Litwack, World Bank Lead Economist for China.—Xinhua