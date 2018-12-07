World Soil Day observed at QAU

Staff Reporter

The Department of Plant Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) observed the World Soil Day and organized different activities with an aim to create awareness among students regarding soil pollution and importance of protecting soil.

The theme for 2018 World Soil Day was “Be the Solution to Soil Pollution” which was well matched the slogan of “Clean and Green Pakistan” project recently launched by the Government of Pakistan to make the country a better place for living. More than 250 students of PhD, MPhil, MSc and BS along with Faculty members participated in different activities including cleanliness of the campus, awareness walk, installation of dust bins and beautification of lawns and academic blocks. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) visited the department and encouraged the students for organizing the event.

Dr. Muhammad Shahab, Dean Faculty of Biological Sciences highlighted the importance of the day. He said that soil studies at the department are not only important components of the curricular and co-curricular activities but also a moral obligation as well. “It’s also our religious obligation as “cleanliness is half faith”, let us promise to respect our mother soil” said the dean.

Dr. ShujaulMulk Khan organizer of the event from the Department of Plant Sciences said that soil is vital for life as it provide medium for plants growth, habitat for many micro as well as organisms, acts as a natural filtration system, carbon storage and cycling of atmospheric gases. He said soil is the one of the four pillars upon which the structure of life is built up. Itshapes micro and macro habitats for living organism, from microflora and fauna to macro organisms like plants, animals and humans. Soil is the source of food security and food safety. Clean Soil give rise to clean plants and plant parts such as cereals, vegetables, fruits, and medicinal plants which are of utmost importance for healthy life. Earlier Dr. Abdul SamadMumtaz, chairperson of the department of Plant Sciences also addressed the participants. A large number of faculty membersand staff of university and members of PASTICalso attended the event. The students and participants resolved to maintain the cleanliness not only on campus but also in the areas where they live.

