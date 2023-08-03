LAHORE – Ahsan Ramzan, the world and Asian Under-21 snooker champion, was allegedly arrested by the Punjab police in a raid at a snooker club in provincial capital of Lahore.

The young cueist posted a video message on social media to share his ordeal, stating that officials of the Green Town Police Stations raided the club located in Township area for keeping it open till late night.

Ramzan said he also tried to introduce himself to the police and convince them that he was training late to get prepared for the upcoming international events.

He claimed that the police official did not listen to him and instead resorted to abusing him and others, adding that they later took him to police station and put in jail.

The police officials also took his cell phone and belt before locking him up. Ahsan Ramzan was later released from custody after his close friends reached the police station.

The world champion also cried while sharing the mistreatment by the police.