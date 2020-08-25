World should prosecute Indian personnel involved in terrorism in Kashmir: Akram

Imran Yaqub

New York

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram said that Pakistan is one of the worst victims of terrorism. We have lost over 70,000 precious lives and suffered economic losses in billions of dollars.

Today, we also remember the worst victims of state terrorism perpetrated by India against innocent people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Over 100,000 Kashmiris have lost their lives, 22,000 women widowed and raped and hundreds of thousands of children martyred by the India.

In a statement on the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the victims of terrorism he says,as we commemorate the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the victims of terrorism, Pakistan expresses its solidarity and support with the victims of terrorism and their families around the world. “We salute and honour our brave soldiers, law enforcement officials and innocent civilians who paid the ultimate price to defend Pakistan.”

Ambassador Munir Akram said that international community should seek to prosecute the Indian civil and military personnel involved in the state terrorism, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Since August 5, 2019, 8 million Kashmiris are under siege in the IIOJ&K. Political leaders have been imprisoned; 13,000 Kashmiri youth have been abducted and tortured; peaceful protestors brutally suppressed; given collective punishments and killed in extra-judicial encounters. These innocent Kashmiri victims of terrorism demand justice from the international community of the worst state terrorism perpetrated by the India.